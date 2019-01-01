John Stamos still struggling to process Lori Loughlin college admissions scandal

John Stamos still can't process the U.S. college admissions scandal and his former Fuller House co-star Lori Loughlin's alleged involvement.

In a new GQ interview, the actor made it clear he didn't want to talk about the case, as it's pending, but he admitted he still can't come to terms with the idea that so many parents cheated the system by paying to get their kids into top U.S. universities - and he's having a hard time accepting someone close to him has been charged with a crime.

"Honestly, I can't figure it out. It doesn't make sense," Stamos noted. "I talked to her (Loughlin) the morning everything hit. I just can't process it still. Whatever happened, I'm pretty sure that the punishment is not equal to the crime, if there was a crime."

Prosecutors claim Lori and her husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, paid a University of Southern California coach to falsely state their daughters were top rowers in an effort to secure college spots - even though neither had ever participated in the sport.

The arrests followed a federal investigation into a nationwide bribery network, led by wealthy parents. More than 50 people have been indicted as part of the case, including Desperate Housewives star Felicity Huffman who accepted a plea deal in May (19) and is due to be sentenced on 13 September.

In April, Lori and Mossimo both rejected a plea deal, including an additional charge of money laundering, which would have resulted in a two-year sentence for the pair. Instead, they entered not guilty pleas in a Boston, Massachusetts court. If convicted, the actress and her husband face up to 20 years behind bars.

The couple was in court again on Wednesday (28Aug19).

Meanwhile, Loughlin's appearance in the upcoming final season of the Full House reboot remains in doubt, and Stamos previously revealed the producers and Fuller House cast were still trying to "figure out" whether she would remain a part of the show.

"I'm just going to wait a little longer before I talk about it. It's a difficult situation for everyone involved," he said.