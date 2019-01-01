Maren Morris leads CMA Awards nominations

- NEWS
Maren Morris leads all nominees for the 2019 Country Music Association (CMA) Awards.
The My Church singer picked up six nods, including Album of the Year and Female Vocalist of the Year, when they were announced on Wednesday.
The Brothers Osborne are also celebrating after landing four nominations, while Dierks Bentley, Eric Church, Luke Combs, Kacey Musgraves, Blake Shelton, Chris Stapleton, and Carrie Underwood each have three mentions apiece, while Church, Stapleton, Underwood, Garth Brooks, and Keith Urban will be up for the night's biggest prize - Entertainer of the Year.
Brooks leads all winners in the category, with six.
Underwood will host the 2019 CMA Awards in Nashville, Tennessee on 13 November, with special guests Dolly Parton and Reba McEntire.
The full list of nominees is:
Entertainer of the Year
Garth Brooks
Eric Church
Chris Stapleton
Carrie Underwood
Keith Urban
Single of the Year
Burning Man - Dierks Bentley featuring Brothers Osborne
Girl - Maren Morris
God’s Country - Blake Shelton
Millionaire - Chris Stapleton
Speechless - Dan + Shay
Album of the Year
Center Point Road - Thomas Rhett
Cry Pretty - Carrie Underwood
Dan + Shay - Dan + Shay
Desperate Man - Eric Church
Girl - Maren Morris
Song of the Year
Beautiful Crazy - Luke Combs, Wyatt B. Durrette III, Robert Williford
Girl - Maren Morris, Sarah Aarons, Greg Kurstin
God’s Country - Devin Dawson, Jordan Schmidt, Michael Hardy
Rainbow - Natalie Hemby, Shane McAnally, Kacey Musgraves
Tequila - Dan Smyers, Nicolle Galyon, Jordan Reynolds
Female Vocalist of the Year
Kelsea Ballerini
Miranda Lambert
Maren Morris
Kacey Musgraves
Carrie Underwood
Male Vocalist of the Year
Dierks Bentley
Luke Combs
Thomas Rhett
Chris Stapleton
Keith Urban
Vocal Group of the Year
Lady Antebellum
Little Big Town
Midland
Old Dominion
Zac Brown Band
Vocal Duo of the Year
Brooks & Dunn
Brothers Osborne
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Maddie & Tae
Musical Event of the Year
All My Favorite People - Maren Morris featuring Brothers Osborne
Brand New Man - Brooks & Dunn (with Luke Combs)
Dive Bar - Garth Brooks & Blake Shelton
Old Town Road (Remix) - Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus
What Happens In A Small Town - Brantley Gilbert & Lindsay Ell
Musician of the Year
Jenee Fleenor, Fiddle
Paul Franklin, Steel Guitar
Mac McAnally, Guitar
Ilya Toshinsky, Banjo/Guitar
Derek Wells, Guitar
Music Video of the Year
Burning Man - Dierks Bentley featuring Brothers Osborne
Girl - Maren Morris
God’s Country - Blake Shelton
Rainbow - Kacey Musgraves
Some Of It - Eric Church
New Artist of the Year
Cody Johnson
Ashley McBryde
Midland
Carly Pearce
Morgan Wallen