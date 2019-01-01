Cara Delevingne went undercover in Ireland to master Carnival Row accent

Cara Delevingne took to the streets of Ireland to nail her accent for fantasy series Carnival Row.

The actress, 27, stars as Vignette Stonemoss, a fairy who washes up on the shores of the human city and is put to work as a maid, in the upcoming Amazon Prime Video show.

And speaking to the Press Association, she revealed her character's Irish accent wasn't part of the original plan.

“She wasn’t actually (written that way). The first audition I did I asked to do it in both Irish and English even though it wasn’t asked for in Irish, I just always saw it that way," she shared. “I don’t know what reference it was. I learned about fairies; the word fae is Gaelic and I was always pretty sure the mythical thing of fairies was made in Ireland.”

Gushing over the "beautiful and lyrical" accent, the Suicide Squad star went on to reveal she went undercover in Ireland's capital Dublin to perfect the voice.

"I was like, ‘Now I’m here I am going to see if I can actually get away with this,'" she quipped. “Luckily my name is Cara, which is also Gaelic, so I walked around and spoke to people in this accent and everyone was like, ‘Oh, you’re from Dublin?’

“I didn’t know anywhere, I had never been there before, but it worked well enough."

Carnival Row, also starring Orlando Bloom, premieres on 30 August.