Hugh Grant takes aim at U.K. leader Boris Johnson in furious post

Hugh Grant has taken aim at U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson in a Twitter tirade, denouncing his decision to suspend parliament.

The U.K.'s newly installed leader announced on Wednesday that he would suspend the country's parliament for five weeks from 9 September, in a move widely seen as an attempt to stop his political opponents attempts to delay Britain's departure from the European Union (EU).

Thousands took to the streets to protest the decision, and father-of-five Grant raised his objections in a vicious attack on Johnson on social media.

Sharing a video of Johnson discussing the move, the Notting Hill actor wrote: "You will not f**k with my children's future. You will not destroy the freedoms my grandfather fought two world wars to defend. F**k off you over-promoted rubber bath toy. Britain is revolted by you and you little gang of masturbatory prefects."

Hugh also retweeted a post by U.S. politician Howard Dean, claiming Britain was "closer to fascism" than his own country due to the move.

Opposition parties have agreed to try to put forward legislation that would stop Britain leaving the EU without a deal, which Johnson has said he is prepared to do on 31 October if he cannot come to an exit arrangement with European leaders. However, the suspension of parliament will limit the time they have to pass any measures into law.

Other British stars who hit out at the Johnson on Twitter included David Bowie's filmmaker son Duncan Jones, and The Death of Stalin director Armando Iannucci.