Matthew McConaughey confirmed as professor at University of Texas

Matthew McConaughey has been appointed a professor of practice at The University of Texas' Moody College of Communication.

The 49-year-old actor, who earned a film degree from The University of Texas at Austin in 1993, has been a visiting instructor at the school since 2015, but will be officially joining the faculty in the Department of Radio-Television-Film on a more permanent basis starting from the fall 2019 term.

Speaking about the Script to Screen film production class, the curriculum of which he developed and co-taught alongside faculty member and director Scott Rice, Matthew said: "It's the class I wish I would have had when I was in film school. Working in the classroom with these students gives me a chance to prepare them.

"Making movies, turning words on paper into film, is both a science and art - no matter the time or generation. The elements of truth and genuine joy for the process are timeless. That will always be our classroom focus."

The Academy Award-winning actor, known for starring in movies such as Dazed and Confused and The Wolf of Wall Street, has earned praise among the teaching industry for his willingness to pass on his knowledge to eager students, with Noah Isenberg, chair of the Department of Radio-Television-Film, commenting: "He has a passion for teaching, and for all things cinematic, that is palpable, even infectious."

"We are proud to welcome Professor McConaughey to officially join our world-class faculty," Moody College Dean Jay Bernhardt added. "Matthew cares deeply for our school and our students, and we are thrilled that he shares his time and talent to help prepare the next generation of media leaders and innovators."