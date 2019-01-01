Shakira taking El Dorado World Tour to the big screen

Fans who missed Shakira's El Dorado World Tour in person will be able to watch the show in cinemas this November.

The Hips Don't Lie singer is set to unveil Shakira in Concert: El Dorado World Tour in movie theatres worldwide, offering audiences a chance to catch her Los Angeles stop from August. The film will also include behind the scenes footage.

"This was one of the most memorable tours of my career. After I recovered my voice, my fans inspired me to get back onstage as they always do, and it's pretty surreal to be reliving it with them now in over 60 countries in theatres throughout the world," the 42-year-old said in a statement. "I know they've been asking on my socials (social media) for this concert film and now it's finally ready, so I hope it will be something to remember both for me and all those who have supported me throughout the years."

The tour marked the first time the Colombian native toured the U.S. in seven years and also included several stops in Europe and the Middle East. She also took to the stage in her home city of Barranquilla.

"Trafalgar Releasing are really excited to be bringing to cinemas this incredible story, which illustrates Shakira's determination and drive from her vocal cord injury through to bringing her amazing El Dorado shows to almost a million fans around the world. Through a mixture of behind the scenes, Shakira's own words and the hit fuelled shows, this film will bring together Shakira fans everywhere to celebrate her 20-year career," Marc Allenby, chief executive officer of production company Trafalgar Releasing, added.

Directed by Shakira and James Merryman, the film will screen for one night only on 13 November in over 2,000 theatres across the globe.