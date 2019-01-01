Finn Wolfhard helped Bill Hader land role in It sequel

Bill Hader has Stranger Things star Finn Wolfhard to thank for his role in It Chapter Two.

Previously, Wolfhard was asked in an interview who should play Richie Tozier in the sequel to the 2017 film and he offered up Hader - much to the comedian's surprise.

"I had a couple of friends text me, because I'm not on social media. They said, 'Hey, do you know Finn, the kid from Stranger Things? He just said he wants you to play Richie in the next It movie'. I thought, 'That's sweet, but it probably won't work out,'" he recalled at a press conference.

"Then my agent called me and said, 'There's this young actor named Finn, and he's in the It movie. Apparently, he recommended you to play the older version of him... You're going to be having lunch with Andy Muschietti, the director.' I was like, 'What? This worked?'

"I met Andy, and he said, 'You know, the reason we are here is because Finn wants you to play Richie.'

"And so, the whole reason I'm in It Chapter Two is because Finn gave an interview and everyone ran with it. Clearly, I need to pay more attention to the Internet."

Wolfhard, 16, and Hader also had a bit of fun when the younger stars of the first film were each tasked with writing letters to their adult selves, which they gave to those playing the older version of their characters.

"They wrote these letters and gave us pictures of themselves as children in a frame, and they gave them to us and it was very sweet, but Finn came up to me and was like, 'Hey, you're not going to want this,'" Hader, 41, remembered. "He handed it to me and, yeah, it's like a picture of him as a little kid in a frame, and I'm on location staying in an apartment, and that would be the only picture in my apartment is a little boy. I'm like, 'No, I'm not going to do this.' I'm like, 'Dude, I'm not going to take that.'

"I just wrote a letter that said, 'I hope you're famous when you grow up,' basically," Wolfhard added. "There was no advice or anything ... but yeah, it was great."

IT Chapter Two, also starring Jessica Chastain and James McAvoy, hits cinemas from 6 September.