Jennifer Lopez: 'Women shouldn't be afraid of getting older'

Jennifer Lopez has urged women to embrace their age, after admitting she "didn't realise" the effect her 50th birthday celebrations would have on fans.

The star hit the milestone birthday last month, and celebrated while out on the road with her It's My Party tour. And reflecting on the experience in her international tour diary, which dropped on YouTube on Tuesday, the On The Floor hitmaker revealed why she chose to mark the occasion so publicly.

"Everybody thought that I was crazy when I wanted to go out and let everybody know that I was 50. That was just like something, 'Ummm why are we highlighting this again?'" she laughed. "It was important as a woman to do that — to let people know that you don't get to write women off at a certain point in their life. You don't get to write people off. You're getting better and better as you go so long as you are open to the experience of growing and evolving."

The Love Don't Cost A Thing hitmaker went on to consider the overwhelming response she received from fans, adding: "I didn't realise in just being myself and unafraid to say that to the world - 'I'm a woman. I'm 50 years old and I'm here and I'm not going anywhere' - was going to mean so much to so many people."

Jennifer took a night off touring to celebrate the big day alongside fiance Alex Rodriguez, with a huge party at Gloria Estefan's luxury Miami Beach estate, which featured performances from celebrity pals including DJ Khaled, Ashanti and Fat Joe.