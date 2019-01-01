Eddie Redmayne and Felicity Jones to debut new movie at London Film Festival

The Theory of Everything co-stars Eddie Redmayne and Felicity Jones are to reunite at the 2019 BFI London Film Festival to debut their latest movie, The Aeronauts.

Director Tom Harper's film, which stars Eddie as ballooning pioneer James Glaisher, who alongside his co-pilot Amelia Wren, played by Felicity, tries to fly a gas balloon higher than anyone ever has before, will receive its European premiere as the Mayor of London's Gala screening.

The film is the first time the pair have starred together since Eddie played beloved scientist Stephen Hawking in The Theory of Everything, a role that won him an Oscar, and Felicity starred as his wife.

Also announced as screening at the festival are Tom Hanks's portrayal of beloved children's TV star Fred Rogers in A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, as is Taika Waititi's satire Jojo Rabbit.

Jojo Rabbit is one of two films starring Scarlett Johansson that will receive their European premieres at the event, as she also appears in Marriage Story.

Festival chiefs have already announced that the 11-day event will open with Armando Iannucci's The Personal History of David Copperfield, and close with Martin Scorsese's mob epic The Irishman, which stars Academy Award winners Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, and Joe Pesci.