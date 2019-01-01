Constance Wu: 'I'm not elegant on social media'

Crazy Rich Asians star Constance Wu is working on becoming more "elegant" after a Twitter response to her TV success back in May (19) opened her up to criticism.

The actress hit the headlines after appearing to be less than grateful upon hearing her TV comedy Fresh Off the Boat had been picked up for a sixth season.

Wu has since explained she had to turn down a play due to the show's surprise renewal and was having a bad day when she tweeted: "So upset right now that I'm literally crying. Ugh. F**k."

Fans and critics alike turned on her with some suggesting she was behaving like an ungrateful diva, but now Constance tells the Los Angeles Times she simply needs to be more elegant on social media.

"I am grateful for my entire career," she said. "There is an expectation of the way that I ought to behave, and not just of perfection but of graciousness. I am grateful. But am I elegant? No."

Hours after her initial response to Fresh Off the Boat's pick-up, Wu returned to social media and said, "Todays tweets were on the heels of rough day & were ill timed w/the news of the show (sic). Plz (please) know, Im so grateful for FOTB renewal (sic). I love the cast & crew. Im proud to be a part of it (sic). For all the fans support, thank u & for all who support my casual use of the word f**k thank u too.

"I said I was upset and crying. I did not say it was over a tv show."