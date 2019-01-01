Maya Hawke didn't know Stranger Things character was LGBTQ hero until filming began

Actress Maya Hawke had no idea her Stranger Things character was gay when filming began.

The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actress, who is former couple Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke's daughter, portrays quirky but cool ice-cream shop assistant Robin in the third season of the hit Netflix sci-fi show.

Early on in the series it's assumed she has a crush on co-worker and school pal Steve Harrington, played by Joe Keery, but she later explains her object of affection was another girl in their class.

Maya reveals she had no idea she was taking on such an important role.

"I learned while filming" she tells BuzzFeed. "It was amazing. I was so proud to play an LGBTQ character on such a mainstream show. I love her and it felt true to her. I'm really glad that we did it.

"I know that people seem to like her and in my wildest dreams... all that I could hope for is for them to fall in love with her, like I did."

While the star's career is thriving, Hawke reveals she missed out on one role she really wanted: "The new live-action Little Mermaid," she says. "I really wanted that."

The coveted role will be played by Halle Bailey in the Disney film.