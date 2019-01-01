Pitch Perfect stars Anna Camp and Skylar Astin officially divorced

Pitch Perfect stars Anna Camp and Skylar Astin's three-year marriage is officially over.

According to documents obtained by The Blast, the pair's divorce has been finalised.

The former castmates have both agreed to waive their rights to spousal support and will split the profits of their Los Angeles home equally.

The pair wed in 2016 and announced the separation in June.

"We can confirm that we have decided to separate, and this decision was made mutually and amicably," a statement read. "We kindly ask for privacy as we navigate this transition."

This is Camp's second failed marriage - she was previously married to actor Michael Mosley from 2010 to 2013.