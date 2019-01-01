Scarlett Johansson drew on divorce experience for Marriage Story

Scarlett Johansson drew on her own painful experience with divorce when preparing for her new drama Marriage Story.

The Noah Baumbach film, which stars the actress and Adam Driver as a pair grappling with the breakdown of their marriage, proved deeply personal for both Johansson and the director. Johansson has been through two divorces - from Ryan Reynolds in 2011 and Romain Dauriac in 2017 - while Baumbach split from actress JenniferJason Lee in 2013.

"There's so much of all of us in this film that's out there for everyone to see," she tells The Hollywood Reporter. "When I met with Noah, I was going through a divorce, and I didn't know what we were meeting about at all. And he didn't know I was going through a divorce."

She adds, "I probably just blew into the room and ordered a glass of white wine and started complaining, and he was just listening and very attentive. And then he kind of cut it short and said, 'Funny you should mention it.'"

The Avengers: Endgame star ultimately found the project therapeutic.

"It felt sort of fated in a way. It was an experience to share with him and have him share with me. And it somehow came at just the right time."

Marriage Story premiered at the Venice Film Festival in Italy on Thursday.