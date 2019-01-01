Kerry Washington shares her cell number in bid to 'connect' with fans

Kerry Washington shared her cellphone number on Twitter on Thursday night in a bid to "connect" with her fans.

The 42-year-old actress explained the bold move in a video shared to her social media page, explaining that she missed the way she used to catch up with fans every Thursday night, when her show Scandal used to air.

Now that the programme has finished, as it came to an end in April 2018, Kerry feels as though she's lost touch with her fanbase.

Telling followers her number is "718-400-7118, shout-out to the boogie-down Bronx," the screen star explained: "Hey, you guys. So you know how private I am, but I am going to do something crazy," she said. "I am going to give you my phone number, which I know sounds insane, but you know I posted about this last week. I've been missing that TGIT (thank God it's Thursday) love.

"We used to come together every Thursday night at the same time and the same place, and I would know where you were, you would know where I was, and we would talk about stuff that really mattered to us and kind of be in a community together. I want to bring some of that back because I miss you guys, and social media is amazing but sometimes it's hard to sift through and really connect with the people who matter to you most."

Fans quickly tried to call the number, but were met with a voicemail message from Kerry which encouraged them to text her. Upon doing so, they received a message which read: "Hey, it's Kerry. Real quick - click this link & sign up so I can add you to my contacts and respond to you directly. Can't wait to hear from you."

The link takes the user to Community.com, a startup company that enables "direct, meaningful communication between community leaders and their community members."