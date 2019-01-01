Anna Kendrick to play hearing-impaired trooper in new thriller

Anna Kendrick is to play a hearing-impaired state trooper in a compelling new crime thriller.

The Pitch Perfect star has signed on to front Unsound, directed by Bharat Nalluri, who previously helmed Miss Pettigrew Lives for a Day in 2008, and the 2006 miniseries Tsunami: The Aftermath.

Unsound will follow a New England state trooper, played by Kendrick, who is privately struggling with irreversible hearing loss while investigating the prison escape of a gang leader. As she digs deeper into the dangerous case, she uncovers a huge conspiracy that, coupled with her deteriorating condition, threatens to end her career and her life.

Matthew Ross and Christopher Edwards have penned the script, and distribution sales for the thriller will be handled at the upcoming Toronto International Film Festival next month.

It's been a busy year for Kendrick, who will start filming the independent movie once she wraps production on anthology romantic comedy series Love Life, for WarnerMedia's streaming service.

She will star in the first 10-episode season, and will also serve as an executive producer alongside Paul Feig and Jessie Henderson.

The Academy Award-nominated actress will next appear as Santa Claus's daughter in the Disney+ Christmas comedy Noelle, alongside Bill Hader, Shirley MacLaine, and Billy Eichner.

The festive film tells the story of a woman who has to take over the family business after her father retires and her brother, played by Hader, is reluctant to get involved.

The 34-year-old has also wrapped on comedy Dummy for app Quibi, and Chris Morris's The Day Shall Come, which will be released in the U.S. next month.