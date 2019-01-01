Harvey Weinstein-inspired The Assistant to premiere at Telluride Film Festival

The Harvey Weinstein-inspired drama The Assistant will have its world premiere as part of the 46th Telluride Film Festival lineup on Friday.

Directed by documentary veteran Kitty Green, the fictional drama follows a day in the life of a recent college graduate and aspiring producer, played by Julia Garner, who lands her dream job as an assistant to a powerful entertainment mogul.

When she discovers her employer's abusive tendencies and predatory ways, she fights to speak out against him - only to discover she is no match for the industry titan.

Green spent six months researching the project.

"I was on my phone the whole time just reading all of this stuff," she told Deadline, referencing the days following initial reports of Weinstein's alleged sexual misconduct which began to surface in 2017. "I mean, I felt like I have a close connection to people that worked for him (Weinstein), and people that have experienced misconduct in the film industry, so immediately I shifted my focus to Hollywood, I guess, and the film industry, and that's sort of where it began, and then I started interviewing and the research process."

The rest of the Telluride Film Festival lineup includes Motherless Brooklyn, the Judy Garland biopic Judy, Marriage Story, and The Aeronauts.

The annual event in Telluride, Colorado runs from 30 August until 2 September.