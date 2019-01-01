Kristen Bell: 'I would listen to Jonathan Groff singing the alphabet'

Kristen Bell has teased co-star Jonathan Groff's musical performance in the upcoming Frozen 2 - claiming she "would listen to him singing the alphabet".

The actress, 39, and former Glee star, 34, reprise their roles as Princess Anna of Arendelle and Kristoff Bjorgman, respectively, in the sequel to Disney's 2013 box office hit. And speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Bell revealed the flick gives the actor his time to shine.

"You are going to get to see Jonathan Groff sing! Really sing! Finally!" she enthused. "That was my one critique (of Frozen) - we didn't get enough Jonathan Groff singing. And to me, he has one of the best singing voices I've ever heard.

"I would listen to him singing the alphabet forever, and he really gets his dessert in this movie," the Veronica Mars star gushed.

The actress reunited with Goff and co-star Josh Gad at D23 Expo in Anaheim, California over the weekend, and confessed the trio are having "too much fun together" the second time round.

"You don't get to record with your cast mates when you're doing an animated movie, but every time we're together to do press like this and stuff, we are in love with each other," she added.

Frozen 2 lands in cinemas in November.