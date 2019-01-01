Piper Perabo: 'I'd rather be a waitress in a democracy than an actress in a dictatorship'

Piper Perabo won't stop speaking out about what she believes in - even if it risks harming her acting career.

The 42-year-old actress first made a name for herself in romantic comedy Coyote Ugly, and went on to star in several films and TV shows, including Covert Affairs, which earned her a Golden Globe nomination.

But in recent years, Perabo has become more famous for her political moves, and was arrested for civil disobedience while protesting at U.S Supreme Court judge nominee Brett Kavanaugh's confirmation hearing.

She puts her political awakening down to hearing the now infamous Access Hollywood tape featuring Donald Trump, before he was named U.S. President, boasting about how "you can do anything" to women "when you're a star", and has since put herself on the line to fight for the causes she believes in.

And, while her activism hasn't affected her work life so far, she insisted she's not concerned about whether or not she'll stop getting offered acting gigs because of her beliefs - insisting she'll just take on another job which will give her the freedom for fight for what she believes in.

“If nobody hires me again after this, I’ll figure it out,” she told Slate magazine. “Because I don’t want to be an actress in a dictatorship. I’d rather be a waitress in a democracy.”

Her political awakening has also led to Perabo becoming much more selective about the roles she's taking on and, after being sent a script for a story which featured violence against a female character, the actress had a strong response for her agent.

"I was like, ‘Don’t f**king send me that s**t anymore. Because I’m not going to tell that story again'. The (#MeToo and Time's Up) movement has given me courage and models (for) how to speak out and stand up and say enough."