Cate Blanchett glad her new movie focuses on loneliness of motherhood

Cate Blanchett finds it refreshing that her new movie focuses on the isolating loneliness of motherhood.

The Oscar-winning actress stars in Richard Linklater's new movie, Where’d You Go, Bernadette?, which is based on Maria Semple‘s best-selling 2012 novel of the same name.

The movie follows the story of Bernadette, who gives up her career as a world-class architect to move to Seattle with her husband, played by Billy Crudup, to start a family. Twenty years later, the only friends she has are her grown-up daughter and her virtual online assistant. One day, Bernadette suddenly goes missing after she's compelled to rediscover herself.

And Blanchett was bowled over by the refreshing take on motherhood that the film offers audiences.

“I think that is something that people don’t often talk about in the notion of motherhood – you can be in a really happy, successful relationship, but still feel really alone," she told Variety. “I think women talking about their failures and their fears is something really great to drive into. And it’s right for comedy and for drama.”

The Australian actress, who shares four children with husband Andrew Upton, is blown away by the women who are discussing their struggles with motherhood.

“You know what I find really refreshing? I don’t know if you find it refreshing, but I do – that women are having dialogue with one another and they’re sharing their f**k ups and their failures, and how to navigate their way through the mess of daily, domestic lives," the 50-year-old said.

Where’d You Go, Bernadette? is in cinemas now.