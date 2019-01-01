Hayley Atwell fulfilled by 'beautiful' final scene in Avengers: Endgame

Hayley Atwell was satisfied with her character Peggy Carter's final scene in Avengers: Endgame.

The ending of this year's Marvel blockbuster showed Chris Evans' Captain America travelling back in time to finally be reunited with his long-lost love, with the emotional scene showing the couple dancing in a house in the 1950s.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the British actress shared that she was happy that their story was wrapped up so beautifully.

"I thought it was a fitting end to a story that has affected so many people. I thought it was very endearing, innocent and wholesome in the way that it keeps those characters in their time. I thought it was quite beautiful and very tasteful of Marvel to finish this 10-year story in a very simple storyline about two human beings – and one of them doesn’t even have any superpowers,” she said.

"So, I thought the tone of it, to end there, after some extraordinary things of trauma, action, effects and powers... to just have two people slow-dancing was very beautiful."

The 37-year-old, who played Peggy Carter in five of the Marvel Cinematic Universe movies as well as her own TV show, Agent Carter, explained that she wanted to play the role in an effort to broaden her career.

"I feel really fulfilled. It was a great time, and I think they ended it beautifully with Endgame. It feels like a fitting end to that narrative. I’m a classically trained theatre actor so I want a stab at the challenging parts in the canon for theatrical actresses. That’s something that I’ve always aspired towards. So, I feel lucky to have played her," Hayley explained.