Phoebe Waller-Bridge bags BAFTA Artist of the Year honour

Phoebe Waller-Bridge has been selected by BAFTA Los Angeles chiefs as the British Artist of the Year.

The Fleabag creator will receive the Britannia Award from bosses at the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) L.A. branch at a ceremony at the the Beverly Hilton hotel on 25 October.

She joins previously announced honourees Jane Fonda, Jackie Chan and Steve Coogan.

"As a multi-talented actor, writer, creator and showrunner, Phoebe's sensational work in both comedy and drama has captured the attention of audiences globally," said BAFTA Los Angeles CEO Chantal Rickards. "Her ability to effortlessly connect with the viewer, seamlessly break the fourth wall, and effectively address deeply relevant issues through comedy is truly remarkable.

"We are honoured to be recognising such a phenomenal British talent, and someone who continues to break down barriers and promote the power of the female voice."

In addition to receiving plaudits for Fleabag, Phoebe also created hit TV series Killing Eve, and has even been called upon to spice up the script for the next James Bond film, No Time to Die. She is also working on the script for her debut feature as a director.