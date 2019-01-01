Eva Longoria denies feuding with Desperate Housewives co-stars

Eva Longoria has denied rumours she did not get on with her old Desperate Housewives co-stars.

The actress starred alongside Teri Hatcher, Felicity Huffman, and Nicollette Sheridan in the hit TV show. And while its been speculated the cast and crew didn't get along, particularly after Teri's name was reportedly left off a farewell gift marking the end of the eighth and final season in 2012, Eva insisted there was a "sisterhood" between the stars.

"We had a great sisterhood on Desperate Housewives," she told Ireland's Stellar magazine. "But that's not what people wanted to talk about most of the time. During Desperate Housewives, there was no social media."

The 44-year-old actress also claimed that, unlike Big Little Lies co-stars and producers Nicole Kidman and Reese Witherspoon, they were not able to dispel rumours on social media, as it wasn't around back then.

"Whereas today Reese and Nicole have their own platforms, so you can tell they are very close friends," Eva explained. "(But) we didn't have our own channels to debunk rumours, so people didn't get the inside view on how close we all were."

The star recently revealed she'd be the "first to sign on" to reprise her role as CEO and Talk Show host Gaby Solis in the hit franchise, and insisted the salary wouldn't be an issue, as she'd do it for "nothing".