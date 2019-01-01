Elisabeth Moss wants to star in Handmaid's Tale sequel

Elisabeth Moss wants to continue her lead role in The Handmaid's Tale in a TV series based on Margaret Atwood's upcoming sequel.

Atwood will release The Testaments on 10 September, as the follow-up to her seminal 1985 novel The Handmaid's Tale, which has been adapted into an acclaimed TV series starring Moss.

And despite the events of the new book taking place 15 years on from the original, the Mad Men actress hopes there is a place for her in a TV sequel.

"I hope so," she tells Britain's The Sunday Times newspaper. "I hope I'm involved. There's a gap between the current Handmaid and the new book, which means we can finish our story and do whatever we want with it and it won't have an effect on the book that's been written."

The original book has become a major feminist text, due to its depiction of women living in a religious dictatorship that restricts their freedom and leads to sexual exploitation. And with abortion laws under attack from politicians in the U.S., Moss feels the show is more relevant than ever.

"There's something about my generation where feminism woke back up," the star says. "When I was a teenager and in my early twenties, there was no concept that something like Roe v Wade (America's landmark ruling that introduced a legal right to obtain an abortion) could be reversed.

"I didn't know they could take that away. So, there's something about the work I gravitate towards that's important to me and my generation, and it's coincided in this perfect storm."

The third series of The Handmaid's Tale debuted on Hulu in June.