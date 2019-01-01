Kevin Hart injured as prized classic car is involved in nasty accident

Kevin Hart has suffered a back injury after his classic 1970 Plymouth Barracuda was involved in a nasty crash on Sunday morning (01Sep19) in Calabasas, California.

The comedian wasn't driving the car when it veered off the road and ended up in a ditch, trapping Hart and two other people inside.

Video from the crash scene, obtained by TMZ, shows Kevin's wrecked car in the ditch, 10 feet (three meters) from the road, Mulholland Highway.

Cops have confirmed the vehicle belongs to the funnyman.

Eyewitnesses claim a member of Hart's security team arrived in an SUV to pick him up after he escaped the crash, and took him home to receive medical treatment. Police officials insist the driver, Jared S. Black, was hospitalised after the crash. He had not been drinking.

"Black immediately lost control of the vehicle and the Plymouth left the road and rolled over down the northern embankment," a law enforcement press release reads.

Ironically, Kevin posted video of himself in his vintage car, which he bought for himself as a recent 40th birthday gift, hours before the accident.

After purchasing the car in July (19), Hart wrote: "I added some more muscle to the family for my 40th. Welcome home 'Menace'."