Debra Messing finds herself in Donald Trump's tweet attack

Debra Messing has offered to call President Donald Trump 'Sir' again if he bans assault weapons.

Trump called out the actress after she asked him to list the names of the attendees for his upcoming Emmy Week fundraiser, insisting, "The public has a right to know".

Her Will & Grace co-star Eric McCormack added: "Kindly report on everyone attending this event, so the rest of us can be clear about who we don’t wanna work with," prompting Trump to point out that Messing used to be more respectful.

"I have not forgotten that when it was announced that I was going to do The Apprentice, and when it then became a big hit, helping (TV network) NBC’s failed lineup greatly,? ?@DebraMessing came up to me... & profusely thanked me, even calling me ?'?Sir'.? How times have changed!" Trump wrote on Twitter.

Messing took the opportunity to fire back immediately, stating: "Now that I know I have your attention @realDonaldTrump, please read this thread - a PARTIAL list of souls lost to preventable, devastating gun violence. America wants universal background checks. The majority of Americans want assault weapons ban. Take Action and I’ll call you Sir."

The thread linked @AirVooocht's tweet, which listed the major mass shootings in America in recent years.

It read: "Las Vegas = 59 dead and over 850 wounded Orlando = 50 dead and 58 wounded Virginia Tech= 32 dead 17 wounded Sutherland Springs, Tx. = 26 dead and 20 wounded Newtown, Ct. = 26 dead (20 small children and 6 adult educators) and 2 wounded Killeen, Tx. = 23 dead and 27 wounded."