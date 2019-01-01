NEWS Miles Teller weds Newsdesk Share with :







Miles Teller has reportedly married longtime partner Keleigh Sperry.



According to reporters at E! News, the couple tied the knot in Hawaii over the weekend, having visited the area for a romantic getaway back in June. A representative for Miles has not yet confirmed the news.



The Top Gun: Maverick actor proposed to the 26-year-old model during a safari in Africa in August 2017, after dating for around four years.



And in July, Miles was joined by his pals as they enjoyed a Top Gun-themed bachelor party at KAOS Dayclub at Palms Casino Resort, which included entertainment by DJ Marshmello and a special presentation of a miniature fighter jet and go-go dancers.



While details of the nuptials remain under wraps, the 32-year-old previously shared that he and Keleigh were enjoying their engagement.



"We're trying to pump the brakes (on wedding plans)," he explained during an appearance on U.S. talk show The View in October 2017. "Everyone always wants to expedite it, like, 'Oh, you're engaged! When are you getting married?' (Just like when people ask new parents), 'Oh, you have a kid, when are you gonna have another kid?' Everyone's always moving on so we're trying to enjoy the moment."