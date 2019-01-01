Joker receives eight-minute standing ovation at Venice Film Festival

Joaquin Phoenix's new movie Joker received an eight-minute standing ovation when it premiered at the Venice Film Festival on Saturday.

The Walk the Line actor, co-star Zazie Beetz and director Todd Phillips attended the premiere at the Sala Grande cinema on Saturday, when the audience stood up and applauded for eight minutes as the film's credits rolled.

Phillips' take on Batman's most famous adversary has been praised by critics, with Phoenix being tipped to land an Oscar nod for his portrayal of Arthur Fleck, who eventually becomes the Joker.

The movie, which is the first standalone film about the legendary antagonist, follows the story of failed stand-up comedian Fleck, who is mentally ill and disregarded by society, and turns to a life of crime and chaos in Gotham City.

Despite concerns from fans that the Joker does not follow any of the DC Comics character's origin story, critics have called the film "powerful and original", with Variety calling Phoenix's performance "astonishing".

The actor, who has been nominated for an Oscar three times, said in a recent interview with Total Film magazine that he was hesitant to play the villain, who had previously been portrayed by the likes of Heath Ledger and Jared Leto.

"It took me a while (to commit). Now, when I look back, I don't understand why," Phoenix explained. "There was a lot of fear, yeah. But I always say there's motivating fear and debilitating fear. There's the fear where you cannot make a f**king step, and there's the kind where it's like, 'OK, what do we do? That's not good enough.' And you're digging deeper and deeper. I love that kind of fear. It guides us, makes us work harder."

Joker hits cinemas from 2 October.