Kyle Richards returning to Halloween franchise

Kyle Richards is returning to the Halloween franchise to reprise her character in Halloween Kills.

The actress-turned-reality TV personality appeared in the original 1978 film when she was just nine years old, playing Lindsey Wallace, who was being babysat by Annie Brackett, a friend of Jamie Lee Curtis's Laurie Strode, on the night masked murderer Michael Myers went on his killing spree.

It has now been revealed that Richards, 50, will be reprising the role after more than 40 years, and The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star confirmed the news by sharing a side-by-side snap of her and Curtis in the original film and recently posing together at an event.

"It's true I am beyond honoured and thrilled to be a part of #halloweenkills and reprising my role of Lindsey Wallace," she wrote on Instagram. "I have always been so proud to have been a part of Halloween. Bringing Lindsey back is very exciting! #halloweenkills2020."

The Halloween franchise veteran also shared the same picture and hinted that Richards was just one of many original characters who will be making a comeback.

"Completing the circle! THRILLED to comfirm (sic) that @kylerichards18 is coming back to the @halloweenmovie family where she belongs. She will join MANY original characters and their performers. Can't wait for you to see!" she posted.

Her casting news comes shortly after it was announced that the grown-up version of character Tommy Doyle, another child who was being babysat in the 1978 original, is to be played by The Breakfast Club's Anthony Michael Hall. The character had previously been portrayed by child star Brian Andrews and Avengers actor Paul Rudd.

David Gordon Green will direct Halloween Kills from a script he co-wrote with Danny McBride and Scott Teems, with the feature to be filmed back-to-back with Halloween Ends. Kills is scheduled for release in October 2020 and Ends the year after.