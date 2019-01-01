Terminator: Dark Fate team initially shot tamer versions of each scene

James Cameron and Tim Miller decided to shoot two versions of each scene in Terminator: Dark Fate so they had a tamer back-up in case their intended R-rating didn't get approved.

James Cameron, who co-wrote and directed the first two movies in the sci-fi franchise – The Terminator in 1984 and 1991's Terminator 2: Judgment Day, has returned as a writer and producer on the new film, which brings together original stars Arnold Schwarzenegger, Linda Hamilton, and Edward Furlong.

In a new interview with Deadline, the Oscar winner revealed director Miller shot two versions of each scene, one which would require a R-rating and one that would cater to PG-13 audiences, but subsequently abandoned that idea in order to focus on the R-rated tone they always wanted, as it is in keeping with the original two films.

"Even going into the shooting we were like, 'OK let’s cover it both ways. So we would have a scene where (character) Sarah is completely unfiltered and with no mediation and then shoot it again where it was tamed down. But eventually we just said, 'To hell with this, it’s a waste of time,'" Cameron said.

"I think the feeling was that everyone wanted to recapture the tone and the sensibility of the first two films, which I considered flattering."

And the new movie will ignore the three Terminator films that were made after Judgment Day, with Cameron confessing he and fellow Dark Fate writers even watched Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines, Terminator Salvation and Terminator Genisys to try and avoid past mistakes.

"One of the things that seemed obvious from looking at the films that came along later was that we would need to get everything back to the basics and that we would need to avoid the mistakes of making things overly complex and that we needed to avoid stories that jumps around in time and one that goes backward and forward in time," Cameron stated.

Terminator: Dark Fate will debut in cinemas in October.