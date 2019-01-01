NEWS Robert De Niro recreated Goodfellas scene to test The Irishman's de-ageing technology Newsdesk Share with :







Robert De Niro recreated a scene from 1990 film Goodfellas to make sure the de-ageing technology for The Irishman worked.



Director Martin Scorsese employed the revolutionary technology for his upcoming crime drama, which spans multiple decades, so De Niro can be seen playing mob hitman Frank 'The Irishman' Sheeran from as young as 24 years to as old as 80.



To test that the technology was believable enough, the Taxi Driver director got his frequent collaborator to stand in front of a camera and repeat lines from a Goodfellas scene in which his character Jimmy 'The Gent' Conway orders his associates to discard their luxury purchases at a Christmas party.



"We made a little set that looked a little like the original film, and then Bob got going," Scorsese told Empire magazine. "He did his monologues and soliloquies and different expressions. 'Get rid of the fur coat! Get rid of the Cadillac!' Then he went through a series of computer processes."



De Niro, 76, recreated the scene in August 2015 in front of Scorsese and Industrial Light & Magic's Pablo Helman. The special effects artist then used the de-ageing technology on his test reel and the trio went to the director's personal screening room to compare how the actor looked in the de-aged version and the original 1990 version.



"We all decided... 'This is going to work,'" the Wolf of Wall Street filmmaker continued, adding that he had no choice but to use the "youthification" technique in order to tell his epic story.



"I really had no choice," he continued. "The risk was there, and that was it. We just tried to make the film."



The Irishman, also starring Al Pacino and Joe Pesci, will premiere at the New York Film Festival on 27 September.