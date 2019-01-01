Katherine Schwarzenegger claps back at troll who claims she doesn't 'do stuff for society'

Katherine Schwarzenegger hit back at a troll online who questioned what the star "does for society".

The 29-year-old author recently took to Instagram to share a selection of selfies taken at a photoshoot.

And while many fans responded positively to the pictures, one disgruntled user took to the comments section to slam the star - whose mother Maria Shriver is the niece of President John F. Kennedy - over her career decisions.

"Remember when Kennedys used to like, do stuff for society (sic)?" they penned. "This one just posts extremely polished selfies that try too hard and look like they take hours to put together and talks about make-up. I guess ya gotta #stayrelevant."

But Katherine was quick to fire back at the user - and took the opportunity to give a little promotion to her upcoming book.

"Took the above picture after submitting my final draft of my fourth book (coming soon) and on my way to doing an interview on behalf of shelter animals (my cause of choice)," the star responded, signing off, "God bless."

Katherine wed actor Chris Pratt in June.