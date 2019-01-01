NEWS Cara Delevingne: 'Nearly every woman I've worked with has been sexually assaulted' Newsdesk Share with :







Cara Delevingne has lauded the #MeToo and Time's Up movements for opening her eyes about the sexual harassment women in Hollywood face.



The model publicly accused disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein of sexual harassment in October 2017, claiming she was lured to a hotel room by the former Miramax boss before he tried to engage her in a threesome.



And while the producer has since faced similar allegations from multiple women, Cara, 27, told Elle U.K. magazine's October issue why she chose to speak out about the alleged incident, sharing: "I hadn't thought about it for five years, not until (fellow alleged victim) Rose McGowan came out with hers.



"So, weirdly, it was therapeutic but I also hadn't dealt with it at all. I didn't really know what assault was. I hope (Harvey) gets prosecuted and, of course, I want there to be justice."



The star went on to detail the prevalence of sexual harassment in the film industry, adding: "It turns out nearly every single woman I know or have worked with has been harassed or assaulted in some way. I just didn't know about it."



More than 70 women have accused the film producer of sexual misconduct, but he has denied the allegations and maintains any sexual encounters were consensual.



The case against him will begin in a court in Manhattan in January, where he faces numerous charges, including rape and predatory sexual assault.



He could spend the rest of his life behind bars if convicted.