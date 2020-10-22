NEWS Hugh Jackman is reportedly set to headline at the AFL Grand Final Newsdesk Share with :







The 50-year-old actor is currently touring his one-man concert, 'The Man. The Music. The Show.' around Australia and New Zealand and has reportedly been asked to perform at the annual football match at the MCG in Melbourne on September 28 before he heads to Boston, Massachusetts, for October 1.



According to the Herald Sun newspaper, bosses of this year's event have had trouble finding a headline act for the forthcoming event, but thought Hugh would be a great match because he's a huge Port Adelaide fan and has a gap in his tour.



This won't be the first time 'The Greatest Showman' star has taken to the stage at the MCG as he also performed Australia's National Anthem back in 1997.



However, despite the success he's had with his singing, Hugh said back in 2017 that he found it really "difficult" to listen to himself perform.



He said at the time: "I find it really difficult to listen to myself sing. I'll be listening to the Broadway channel sometimes and they'll announce me and I immediately turn it off. I came to singing late."



Meanwhile, Hugh has a busy few years coming up on the singing front as not only is he working on the second instalment of 'The Greatest Showman' but he's also set to make his Broadway return next year with 'The Music Man'.



He will play the role of Professor Harold Hill in the latest version of the Meredith Wilson classic, which will be directed by Jerry Zaks and produced by Scott Rudin with choreography from Warren Carlyle, from October 22, 2020.



He said recently: "The first musical I was ever a part of was the phenomenal 'The Music Man'. The year was 1983, and I was at Knox Grammar School in Sydney, Australia. I was one of the travelling salesmen, and I think I can actually (almost) remember that unforgettable opening number! That was probably the moment when the magic of theatre was born in me.



"The idea of bringing 'The Music Man' back to Broadway has been lurking in the back of my brain for a long time, maybe even for 35 years, and when Scott Rudin called me with that very idea, I was floored. To finally be doing this is a huge thrill."