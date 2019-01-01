Kevin Hart's wife assures fans funnyman is fine after horror crash

Kevin Hart's wife has assured fans the comedian is fine after escaping a nasty car crash on Sunday morning (01Sep19)

The funnyman reportedly underwent successful back surgery following the accident after he was left badly injured when the driver of his classic 1970 Plymouth Barracuda lost control of the vehicle and smashed into a ditch in Calabasas, California.

Reports suggest Hart managed to escape the wreckage but the driver, actor and filmmaker Jared Black, and his girlfriend, Rebecca Broxterman, were trapped in the vehicle.

Everyone survived the horror crash, and now Kevin's wife, Eniko Hart Parrish, has broken her silence on the scary accident, telling TMZ, "He’s great. He’s going to be just fine... Everybody’s good, thank God... He’s fine. He’s awake."

Meanwhile, sources tell The Blast Hart had an operation on his back on Sunday night: "The doctors completed a procedure to stabilise his back. It went smoothly, and he is doing OK... He's expected to make a full recovery."

Eniko has been by his side at the hospital.

Black also suffered major back injuries and was airlifted to the hospital. Broxterman, who trains Eniko, sustained minor injuries.