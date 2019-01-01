Khloe Kardashian deactivates Instagram comments after lip injection accusations

Khloe Kardashian has deactivated the comments on an Instagram post after social media users accused her of cosmetically plumping her lips.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star posted two selfies, in which she showed off her plump pout and credited a makeup artist from beauty brand Skin Thesis for her look.

"Hey glow!!! #ad Shout out to Melissa @skinthesisinc for my healthy glowing skin," Khloe captioned the images.

The post prompted a flood of negative comments from followers, who called her appearance "nasty" and "overdone".

"I'm sorry but your lips are overdone, it looks nasty," one commenter wrote, while another added: "If you can't close your lips... too much filler."

The reaction prompted the 35 year old to block users on the site from leaving comments on the shot. Comments have not been disabled on the rest of the TV personality's posts on the photo sharing site.

Khloe has previously denied reports she has gone under the knife, but she has admitted to having injections in her face.

"Everyone says I've had my nose done and I swear I haven't," she said on her TV show Kocktails With Khloe. "I don't know if it's Botox or filler, I did one of them and my whole face went numb and I could not make (an expression). I had to dissolve everything... I looked crazy and I still think the effects are, like, in there."