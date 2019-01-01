NEWS Kristen Stewart makes rare reference to Robert Pattinson romance in new interview Newsdesk Share with :







Kristen Stewart has made a rare reference to her ill-fated romance with Robert Pattinson in a new interview with U.K. Harper’s Bazaar magazine.



The 29-year-old actress started dating her Twilight co-star Robert back in 2009, and the pair lasted until 2012, when Kristen was pictured in a passionate embrace with her Snow White and the Huntsman director Rupert Sanders, who was married at the time.

While Kristen and Robert reconciled in late 2012, their relationship was over for good by 2013.



Since their split, neither Kristen nor Robert have spoken much about their time together, but the actress did explain her silence as she referred to the romance briefly in her chat for the publication's October 2019 issue.



"When me and Rob were together, we did not have an example to go by," she mused. "So much was taken from us that, in trying to control one aspect, we were just like, ‘No, we will never talk about it. Never. Because it’s ours.'"



Since her split from Robert, bisexual Kristen has gone on to date several women as well as men and is currently in a relationship with screenwriter Dylan Meyer. However, the screen star admitted that while she's fully embraced her sexuality, she was once told to conceal it in a bid to land a role in a Marvel film.



"I have fully been told, ‘If you just like do yourself a favour, and don’t go out holding your girlfriend’s hand in public, you might get a Marvel movie.’ I don’t want to work with people like that," she insisted.