Timothee Chalamet: 'I've still got a lot to learn as an actor'

Timothee Chalamet feels he still has a lot to learn as an actor, despite already having received an Oscar nomination.

The 23-year-old actor, who bagged an Academy Award nod for his role as a teenager coming to terms with his sexuality in Call Me By Your Name, stars as the lead, English King Henry V, in David Michod's new historical epic The King.

Promoting the film at the Venice International Film Festival on Monday, Timothee said that he is still learning his craft despite being one of Hollywood's hottest properties.

"I feel that I'm really still learning, and I'm trying to chase whatever is the best version of an actor that I can be," he explained, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

In particular, he said he learned a lot from his co-stars Joel Edgerton and Sean Harris, who play Henry V's wayward mentor Falstaff and Lord Chief-Justice, William, respectively.

"There are things you learn and you could note to people," he gushed. "And there are things you learn that just drift into the subconscious. These are two visceral actors. I've learned from everyone, but I've had particularly educational experiences with them."

Edgerton also revealed that shooting the film, which is based on several William Shakespeare plays, in England and Hungary, was often a struggle.

"I just remember sitting there thinking, I'm glad David's directing this and not me," he said. "I thought one day I was going to drown in the mud. And then one day I was fighting, and I realised I had mud all over my entire face."

The King debuts in cinemas on 11 October ahead of a Netflix release in November.