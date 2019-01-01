Russo Brothers were determined to make Arabic-language movie Mosul 'authentic'

The Russo Brothers faced big challenges in making their new Arabic-language movie Mosul as authentic as possible.

The movie, directed by Matthew Michael Carnahan, is based on a 2017 article in The New Yorker titled The Avengers of Mosul, which chronicles the members of an elite Iraqi SWAT team who are battling members of ISIS in the Iraqi city.

It premiered at the Venice Film Festival on Monday, with Joe and Anthony Russo serving as producers on the passion project, which stars Suhail Dabbach and Adam Bessa.

Speaking to Deadline, Anthony admitted it was director Matthew's idea to make the film entirely in Arabic.

"I think that was part of his process of trying to make it as authentic to the actual experience as possible," he explained. "We are not Iraqis, so we are quite removed from that experience. So, any opportunity we can find on a creative level - any creative technique that we can employ to get us closer to that authentic story - was really valuable."

"The second (Matthew) brought up doing the movie in Arabic, Joe and I were like, 'That's genius. We have to do it,'" Anthony added.

Mosul is Matthew's directorial debut, and the World War Z writer was keen to get the tone right for the fact-based drama.

"If we're going to tell the story of these guys, then we're in for a penny, and in for a pound. We have to do it in their mother tongue because there's something to hearing that same humanity in a completely foreign language," the filmmaker explained.

Elsewhere in the interview, Anthony noted it will be difficult for an Arabic movie to find an audience - an issue he and his brother Joe did not have to anticipate with Avengers: Endgame, which has become the highest-grossing film ever.

"I think it's the story behind the film that's going to draw a lot of people in. The fact that you feel like this movie is important and that people should see it, I think is probably the most important factor in whether or not people are going to see this movie," he stated.