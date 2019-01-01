Al Pacino 'wasn't ready' for lead role in Apocalypse Now

Al Pacino turned down a role in Apocalypse Now because he "just wasn't ready".

The Hollywood icon was in his late 30s when he was offered the part of Captain Benjamin Willard in the 1979 Vietnam War epic, directed by Francis Ford Coppola.

However, he declined to star in the movie, as he didn't want to be on location in the Philippines for months.

"I just wasn't ready to do it," he told Empire magazine. "I was at a certain point in my life and not in the right space for going away and doing a movie like that."

He recalled filmmaker Coppola even offering to do some filming at Pacino's house, as the actor refused to leave the U.S.

"I remember Coppola saying at the time, 'Pacino won't do a film unless you do it at his house.' I said, 'Yes, come over to my place. We can do Apocalypse Now here. Look, we'll get somewhere with it'," he shared.

The role was eventually offered to Harvey Keitel, who was fired by Coppola after two weeks on set and replaced by Martin Sheen. The movie went on to win the coveted Palme d'Or at the Cannes Film Festival, and Coppola won a Golden Globe for his directorial effort.

Apocalypse Now became infamous for its troubled production, with filming delayed due to a typhoon, drinking and partying on set, and Sheen suffering a near-fatal heart attack while privately battling alcoholism.

The film was also put on hold when Marlon Brando arrived on location in the Philippines and had not only gained more than 100 pounds but hadn't read the script, forcing Coppola to shut down production for a week so the actor could learn his lines for his role as Colonel Kurtz.