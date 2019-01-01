Kristen Stewart agreed to Charlie's Angels because Elizabeth Banks 'always vouched' for her

Kristen Stewart signed up for Charlie's Angels because director Elizabeth Banks always vouched for her.

After becoming a household name with the hugely popular Twilight franchise, the 29-year-old went down the independent film route, starring in features such as Clouds of Sils Maria, Still Alice, and Personal Shopper, but is about to make her return to the mainstream with Charlie's Angels.

Explaining her decision to make another blockbuster, the actress has now revealed it was all down to her connection to Banks.

"I did Charlie's (Angels) because I'm a huge fan of Liz Banks and I always felt she vouched for me," she commented. "I always felt, like, she doesn't think I'm a freak."

Stewart met Banks at a Venice Film Festival party a few years ago, when she was dancing self-consciously. The Pitch Perfect 2 director came up to her and told her she was a fan and asked if she was having fun.

"And then she said what would be the most annoying thing to hear from anyone else which was, 'You've got to have fun with it,'" she recalled. "I was like, 'No s**t! I'm trying.'"

The film, a reboot of the franchise which featured Drew Barrymore, Cameron Diaz, and Lucy Liu, features Stewart as private detective Sabina Wilson alongside Naomi Scott and Ella Balinska.

Fans will see a different side to the star, as the trailer showed Stewart playing a cool character rather than an awkward or troubled one, doing comedy, stunts, and even dancing.

According to the actress, when her friends saw the clip, they remarked: "'Dude, that's you. Finally!'"

Charlie's Angels is set to hit cinemas in November, two months before Stewart can be seen in another blockbuster - action-horror Underwater.