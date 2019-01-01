Rebel Wilson to host Pooch Perfect TV dog styling contest

Rebel Wilson is to host an Australian TV dog styling competition called Pooch Perfect.

The Pitch Perfect star, 39, whose parents were dog handlers with their own pet accessory business, is to host the new reality series pitting canine beauty experts from her homeland against each other.

Promoting the new show, which will air on Aussie network Channel 7, Rebel said that despite her upbringing she is allergic to dogs, but still loves the animals.

"My childhood was full of weekend adventures at dog shows all around Australia and my family had a business selling pet products out of a caravan - such as leads, treats and the best dog styling equipment available," Wilson told the network's website, 7NEWS.com.au.

"This show with Seven is going to be a ton of fun and showcase some amazing dogs and dog lovers. Technically I'm allergic to dogs though...so hopefully they can edit around my sneezing!"

The programme, which will air next year, follows 10 professional dog stylists from around Australia competing to win a $100,000 (£83,000) prize in a series of themed challenges - in which they have to transform their hounds into perfect pooches.

In addition to hosting the doggy grooming contest, Rebel will also present, LOL: Last One Laughing, an Australian comedy competition for Amazon, which will also air in 2020.