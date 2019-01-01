Lupita Nyong'o: 'Hollywood can be oversensitive to sexism at times'

Lupita Nyong'o believes Hollywood can be at times "oversensitive" to sexism in the wake of the #MeToo and Time's Up movements.

The Black Panther star told Vanity Fair magazine she's glad sexism and abuse are now hot topics in Tinseltown but while she's happy people in the movie industry are now more sensitive to accusations of sexism, chauvinism, and abuse, at times she suggested they take things too far.

"I think there's also at times an oversensitivity, which I just think is the nature of the pendulum shifting, and it takes time to find the balance," the 36-year-old actress explained as she praised the industry for hiring intimacy coaches. "I'm quite happy that there is that kind of extreme change, and hopefully we find equilibrium as we move forward."

Intimacy coaches ensure actors are comfortable during sex scenes and Nyong'o explained that they were now more commonplace.

"In the past, when it came to physical combat, there were always consultants on set, but when it came to intimacy there was never, ever somebody present to help actors navigate that," she added. "Now you have that, which I think is a great inclusion, and ensures that those kinds of abuses don't happen."

As for her own real-life romances, the star closely guards her privacy, despite fans speculating over potential relationships with both male and female stars, including Michael B. Jordan and Janelle Monae.

"I feel like there's parts of myself that I care to share and then there are parts that I don't," Lupita explained of her desire to keep her personal life private.