Robert Pattinson feared Batman casting leak would cost him the role

Robert Pattinson feared news of his casting as Batman in the upcoming DC Comics movie would cost him the part.



Reports that the 33-year-old star had been cast in The Batman emerged while the actor was still in talks with Warner Bros. executives. And speaking to Variety magazine, he confessed he was "furious" when the news broke - as he hadn't even been for an audition yet.



"When that thing leaked, I was f**king furious,” he recalled. “Everyone was so upset. Everyone was panicking from my team. I sort of thought that had blown up the whole thing.”



When the news broke, the reaction from fans was mixed, however, the Twilight star confessed that, despite a Change.org petition to have him recast, the response was better than he expected.



“To be honest, it was less vitriolic than I was expecting," the star laughed. "It’s much more fun when you’re an underdog. There’s no expectation of you.”



Pattinson admitted he’d been chasing the role for some time, before writer/director Matt Reeves finally agreed to meet with him after finishing the film’s script.



“I’d had Batman in my mind for a while," he shared. "It’s such an absurd thing to say. I sort of had an idea to do it, and I’d been prodding Matt. He didn’t accept any prods. I kept asking to meet him.”



And the actor went on to gush over the "crazy" moment he tried on the character's iconic Batsuit for the first time, adding: “I remember saying to Matt, ‘It does feel quite transformative!’... He was like, ‘I would hope it does! You’re literally in the Batsuit.’”



The Batman hits theatres in June 2021.