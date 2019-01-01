Aladdin producer Dan Lin 'didn't expect' backlash to Will Smith's Genie

Dan Lin wasn't prepared for the amount of backlash Disney's live-action remake of Aladdin received over Will Smith's portrayal of the Genie.

Robin Williams voiced the popular blue character in the 1992 cartoon version of the film, with Smith previously admitting he was "terrified" to take on the iconic role. But when the first images of the new character were released earlier this year, fans were less than impressed that the Genie appeared different to before - as they struggled to accept the actor replacing Williams, who died in 2014.

"I’ll be honest, we did not expect the amount of backlash that we actually got," the producer explained to ScreenRant. "I feel like it really became part of the popular culture, when we’re on the news with people talking about how the Genie looked. We never expected that kind of reaction. But, certainly, we expected some kind of backlash."

Lin added that he's still "trying to get a handle on" gauging people's reactions online, reflecting: "Everything is under such critical scrutiny. I came up in an era where there was no internet. It’s a new thing that I’m trying to get a handle on."

The Guy Ritchie-directed flick, which also starred Mena Massoud and Naomi Scott, was a box office smash hit, and in June became the highest-grossing movie of Smith's career.