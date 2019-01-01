NEWS Melissa Benoist marries Supergirl co-star Chris Wood - report Newsdesk Share with :







Supergirl co-stars Melissa Benoist and Chris Wood are reportedly married.



The couple exchanged vows at a private estate in Ojai, California on Sunday in front of celebrity guests including Paul Wesley, director Kevin Smith and the newlyweds' castmate Odette Annable, according to editors at E! News.



"It was a beautiful setting for a wedding very peaceful and quiet," a source told the publication. "The vows were brief and lasted about 15 minutes. There was lots of cheering and applause as it ended."



The source said the ceremony took place besides a pool, while the reception was held in a nearby grove of trees.



"There were lots of glowing candles and lights strung above," the insider added. "The food was served family style and everyone passed the dishes back and forth.... It looked like an elegant outdoor dinner party. There was a lot of laughter and happiness."



The couple, who are yet to confirm the news, got engaged in February. Benoist announced the news via Instagram by showing off her diamond ring in a snap which showed Wood, 31, kissing her cheek in front of a fire.



"Yes yes yes it will always be yes," the 30-year-old captioned the photo.



They met on the set of the superhero series when Wood joined in 2016 and sparked speculation the relationship had turned romantic when they were seen kissing on vacation in 2017.



Benoist was previously married to Glee co-star Blake Jenner. They divorced in 2016, only a year after it was reported they were married. However, the actress had previously shared that they were married "longer than anybody knows".