Jonah Hill engaged

Jonah Hill is engaged to marry his girlfriend Gianna Santos.



A representative for The Wolf of Wall Street star has confirmed to New York Post's Page Six column that Santos had accepted the 35-year-old's proposal and they were now engaged.



However, on Monday, the couple were spotted heading out for breakfast in Manhattan, but photographs from their outing don't seem to show Santos wearing a ring.



The Superbad star, who has been nominated for an Oscar twice, was first spotted with Santos in New York City in August 2018. They have been snapped together on numerous occasions and Santos has appeared on Hill's mother Sharon Feldstein's Instagram account several times, but they haven't publicly spoken about their relationship.



Santos, 30, is reportedly a content manager at beauty startup Violet Grey, and was previously head stylist and producer at hip fashion brand KITH.



The news comes days after it was reported Hill had bought a new $6.8 million (£5.6 million) home in Santa Monica, California which boasts four bedrooms, four bathrooms, a guest house, a sauna and a swimming pool.



Hill, who made his directorial debut with Mid90s last year, previously dated Erin Galpern in 2017 and romanced Dustin Hoffman’s daughter Alexandra. Back in 2011, he split from his long-term girlfriend Jordan Klein.