Cuba Gooding, Jr groping trial postponed due to lack of evidence

The trial surrounding sexual misconduct allegations against Cuba Gooding, Jr has been postponed so prosecutors can gather more evidence against the Oscar winner.



The Jerry Maguire star appeared in a New York courtroom on Tuesday to face charges he forcibly touched a woman's breast at New York City's Magic Hour rooftop bar in June.



The case has been pushed to 10 October after Deputy District Attorney Jenna Long and prosecutors from the New York County D.A.’s office announced they are not ready for trial.





Gooding, Jr. previously denied the allegation and his lawyer, Mark Heller, maintains the postponement is the result of no evidence being available.



“We believe the only reason he was arrested and prosecuted was because of his celebrity status,” Heller told reporters on Tuesday.



Last month, Heller claimed the Oscar winner's accuser has not co-operated with investigators.



"The Court Ordered the Trial to commence next Tuesday, September 3, 2019, although there is speculation of the Accuser’s lack of cooperation with the District Attorney’s Office,” Heller said. “The Defense and Cuba Gooding, Jr. will appear in Court and press to start the Trial as directed by the Court on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 considering that 77 days have elapsed since Cuba Gooding, Jr. was arrested."