Ryan Phillippe's ex names Reese Witherspoon among witnesses ahead of assault trial

Ryan Phillippe's model ex has named his ex-wife, Reese Witherspoon, among her witnesses for a forthcoming assault trial.



Elsie Hewitt wants to hear what the actress has to say about Ryan and she has called on her to testify next month, according to The Blast.



Hewitt sued Phillippe, accusing him of assaulting her and throwing her down a flight of stairs following their break-up. He denies the accusations.



Another of Phillippe's exes, Paulina Slagter, has also made it onto Hewitt's list.



Last month, the actor attempted to block his ex-girlfriend from deposing Witherspoon, telling the judge overseeing the case his marriage had no relevance.



According to the outlet, Ryan also asked for any evidence of prior police reports filed against him and information about dietary supplements to be scratched from the proceedings.



Hewitt sued the actor for $1 million (£823,000) and alleged he abused drugs like "cocaine, ecstasy, psychedelic mushrooms, and steroids".



Phillippe accused his ex of trying to extort him with false allegations.



Earlier this summer, he lost his bid to keep Slagter from testifying in the case. Hewitt also shut down the actor’s attempts to block her from obtaining police records.



Phillippe and Witherspoon were married between 1999 and 2007.