Kim Kardashian was once 'embarrassingly obsessed' with fame

Kim Kardashian learned to be less obsessed with fame after realising how "lost" she felt while chasing it.



The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star was interviewed by husband Kanye West for the September issue of Vogue Arabia and revealed her priorities have changed in recent years.



“I do agree that fame can be addictive and it took me a long time to recognise how lost you can become when you put too much focus on it,” Kardashian shared. “People often ask me, ‘Money or fame?’ My focus has always been on success, and with success comes money."



She added, “I’m at this place now where I am not concerned anymore about fame but if you would have asked me this question 10 years ago, I probably would have said that fame and money were of equal importance. My focus has shifted a lot. Money was always the goal but I was obsessed with fame, like, embarrassingly obsessed."



The 38-year-old mother-of-four has also learned to cope with the drawbacks of her popularity, including false gossip about herself, but admitted she still gets upset when she reads things about her loved ones which are untrue.



“When it’s about my family, I get really protective," she commented. "Most of the time when things are so baseless or absurd, I have a good laugh. But as far as dealing with it on a daily level for me, I’m pretty content. If it’s about you, or the kids, or my sisters, I can get worked up when I read things that are false or negative. But when it’s about me, I’ve learned how to block out the noise for the most part.”