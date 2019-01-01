Debra Messing and Eric McCormack clarify controversial Trump comments

Debra Messing and Eric McCormack have clarified their controversial call for a list of U.S. President Donald Trump's supporters, insisting their initial comments were "misinterpreted".

The Will & Grace co-stars hit headlines when they called on the President to out the stars attending his upcoming Emmy Week fundraiser.

Debra, who plays Grace in the U.S. sitcom, tweeted that the President should name and shame those making an appearance at the event, insisting: "The public has a right to know."

Eric, who stars as Will in the programme, then backed up his co-star, adding: "Kindly report on everyone attending this event, so the rest of us can be clear about who we don’t wanna work with."

Their remarks didn't go down too well with many famous faces, including Seinfeld actor John O'Hurley, who called them "embarrassing", and The View co-host Whoopi Goldberg, who said that their tweets made her think of the Hollywood blacklist from the 1940s and 50s.

Following the backlash, Eric returned to Instagram to explain his initial comment, writing: "I want to be clear about my social media post from last week, which has been misinterpreted in a very upsetting way. I absolutely do not support blacklists or discrimination of any kid, as anyone who knows me would attest.

"I’d simply like to understand where Trump’s major donations are coming from, which is a matter of public record. I am holding myself responsible for making educated and informed decisions that I can morally and ethically stand by and to do that, transparency is essential."

Debra then supported her co-star, reposting the message and adding: "My friend @eric_mccormack posted this today. It perfectly explains the intent behind each of our posts concerning the fundraiser. I am posting it here because, honestly, I couldn’t have said it better."